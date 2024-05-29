Kharkiv region: Russians may become more active in the Zolochiv direction, the authorities are ready for a possible evacuation

In the Zolochiv direction, there are certain concerns about the potential intensification of enemy actions. The authorities are closely monitoring the actions of the enemy and are ready to take all necessary measures, including the possible evacuation of the population in case of a threat. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, writes UNN.

We have certain concerns about the Zolochiv direction. We monitor the enemy's behavior. We are ready to take any measures, in particular regarding the evacuation of the population Sinegubov said.

Recall

Russian troops are accumulating on the border, probably to make up for losses on the Kupyansky and Volchansky fronts, where Ukrainian troops are successfully deterring intense Russian attacks.

