Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from small villages of Stepove and Severne near Avdiivka - spokesman for Tavria military unit

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45734 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 181437 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 105677 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 358784 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 290867 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209699 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242625 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254253 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160426 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372758 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 103958 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 181437 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 358784 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 240838 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 290867 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from small villages of Stepove and Severne near Avdiivka - spokesman for Tavria military unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24563 views

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from two small villages near Avdiivka, said Dmytro Lykhoviy.

Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from small villages of Stepove and Severne near Avdiivka - spokesman for Tavria military unit

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops withdrew from the small villages of Stepove and Severne, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria military unit, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

In the Avdiivka sector, our units withdrew from the small villages of Severne and Stepove

- stated Lykhoviy.

He noted that these settlements had a total of up to 100 residents before the war.

Lykhoviy noted that fierce fighting for Sieverne lasted from yesterday evening and into the night.

"The enemy suffered heavy losses here (in Severne - ed.)," said Lykhoviy.

Ukrainian Armed Forces stabilize defense line near Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv - Tarnavsky

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
