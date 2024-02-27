Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from small villages of Stepove and Severne near Avdiivka - spokesman for Tavria military unit
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from two small villages near Avdiivka, said Dmytro Lykhoviy.
In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops withdrew from the small villages of Stepove and Severne, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria military unit, on Tuesday, UNN reports.
In the Avdiivka sector, our units withdrew from the small villages of Severne and Stepove
He noted that these settlements had a total of up to 100 residents before the war.
Lykhoviy noted that fierce fighting for Sieverne lasted from yesterday evening and into the night.
"The enemy suffered heavy losses here (in Severne - ed.)," said Lykhoviy.
