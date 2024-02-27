Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from small villages of Stepove and Severne near Avdiivka - spokesman for Tavria military unit

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops withdrew from the small villages of Stepove and Severne, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria military unit, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

He noted that these settlements had a total of up to 100 residents before the war.

Lykhoviy noted that fierce fighting for Sieverne lasted from yesterday evening and into the night.

"The enemy suffered heavy losses here (in Severne - ed.)," said Lykhoviy.

