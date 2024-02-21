On the afternoon of February 20, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the occupiers' training ground near Volnovakha, Donetsk region. At least 60 people were killed. This is reported by the Russian service of BBC News, UNN reports.

Details

According to the source, the Ukrainian military probably struck with two HIMARS missiles.

In the middle of the day on February 20, the Ukrainian military allegedly launched two HIMARS missiles at a training ground near the village of Trudovske in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region the statement reads

The BBC also reports that at that moment the soldiers were lined up at the training ground and were waiting for the arrival of the commander, a major general. According to the source, the brigade is stationed in Borzya, Trans-Baikal Territory, Russia.

"The commanders built it in an open field," one of the surviving soldiers told the BBC.

According to various estimates, including those of the brigade's own soldiers, at least 60 people could have been killed in the strike.

"The Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the incident," the BBC reported.

