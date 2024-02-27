Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down another Su-34 - Oleshchuk

The Air Force has shot down another Russian Su-34 fighter today. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

Around 14.00, we practiced on another Su-34. The direction is the same! The target is the same! - Oleshchuk wrote.

It is noted that with such losses of combat and special aviation, the Russians should think about stopping "air assaults" at least for a while.

"Well, let's keep working... To victory!", - added Oleshchuk.

