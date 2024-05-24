Ukrainian Armed Forces record 113 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day

Over the past day, 113 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and the occupiers took place at the front. This was reported by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Over the last day, 113 combat engagements were registered on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. On Thursday, the Russian aggressor launched 3 missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using 13 missiles, 57 air strikes, including 97 guided aerial bombs, over 990 strikes by kamikaze drones - "Shaheds", "Lancets", FPV drones - Likhovoy said.

He also noted that the enemy made more than 4,000 attacks, including 147 using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive assault operations. A total of 4 combat engagements took place there. The fighting took place, in particular, in the vicinity of Liptsy, Starytsia and Tykhyne.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost more than 130 people in the north of Kharkiv region, including 31 killed, as well as 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

One Russian tank, two artillery systems, one MLRS, one UAV, two vehicles and five special equipment units were destroyed. Two tanks, six artillery systems, one armored combat vehicle and two enemy vehicles were damaged - Likhovoy said.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector amounted to 27. Defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Senkivka, Berestove, Druzhelyubivka, Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Nevske and Novoyehorivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy made 5 attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Torske and Terny.

In the Siversky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three attacks near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense 10 times in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovske sector, 28 attacks were repelled near Yevhenivka, Kalynivka, Sokol, Umanske and Solovyove.

In Kurakhivske, 16 attacks were repelled, and in Vremivske, the occupiers made two unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of the Defense Forces.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy continues to try to push Ukrainian forces from the left bank of the Dnipro River. 11 occupants' attacks were registered yesterday.

Recall

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the day, Russia lost 1,240 personnel and various military equipment.