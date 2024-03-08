Ukrainian Armed Forces inform about russian "Shahed" activity in several regions

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the activity of enemy "Shahed" in several regions of the country, UNN reports.

Details

Shaheds have been spotted in the northeast of Mykolaiv region, moving north.

A group of unmanned aerial vehicles is also moving along the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, heading northwest.

At the same time, another group of "Shahed" in Kirovohrad region is moving toward Uman.

