Ukrainian Armed Forces inform about russian "Shahed" activity in several regions
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force reports activity of Iranian Shahed drones in northeastern Mykolaiv region moving north, and another group moving northwest along the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. Also, a group of Shahed in Kirovohrad region is moving in the direction of Uman.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the activity of enemy "Shahed" in several regions of the country, UNN reports.
Details
Shaheds have been spotted in the northeast of Mykolaiv region, moving north.
A group of unmanned aerial vehicles is also moving along the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, heading northwest.
At the same time, another group of "Shahed" in Kirovohrad region is moving toward Uman.
