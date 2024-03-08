Ukrainian Armed Forces inform about russian "Shahed" activity in several regions

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25288 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 90205 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60318 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 251603 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218011 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186004 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227500 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250797 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156715 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371974 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 32176 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 90237 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 251640 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200385 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218044 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25384 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25567 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57264 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64640 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainian Armed Forces inform about russian "Shahed" activity in several regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45280 views

Ukraine's Air Force reports activity of Iranian Shahed drones in northeastern Mykolaiv region moving north, and another group moving northwest along the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. Also, a group of Shahed in Kirovohrad region is moving in the direction of Uman.

Ukrainian Armed Forces inform about russian "Shahed" activity in several regions

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the activity of enemy "Shahed" in several regions of the country, UNN reports.

Details

Shaheds have been spotted in the northeast of Mykolaiv region, moving north.

A group of unmanned aerial vehicles is also moving along the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, heading northwest.

At the same time, another group of "Shahed" in Kirovohrad region is moving toward Uman.

Air Force reports on UAV activity in the south07.03.24, 23:37 • 26137 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Shahed 129
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14