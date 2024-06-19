$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 5906 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19157 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 158319 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151824 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163517 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213148 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247263 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153168 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371150 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183601 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of Russian personnel – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41889 views

The Ukrainian armed forces repelled numerous Russian attacks on several fronts, striking 13 areas of Russian personnel concentration and 3 enemy control points, while Russian troops launched missile, air and drone strikes on Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of Russian personnel – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 122 military clashes have occurred at the front. During the day, Aircraft, Missile Forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of personnel and three enemy control points, the General Staff said, reports UNN.

Details

The Russian invaders launched three missile and 38 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 55 Kabs, and also used 533 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy carried out more than 2,900 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements and barrel and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles.

  • In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully attacked six times in the areas of Liptsev and Volchansk.  according to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, the enemy's losses amounted to 96 invaders killed and wounded, a tank, three artillery systems and 11 vehicles were destroyed.  18 personnel shelters, two ammunition storage areas and a storage facility with fuel and lubricants were hit.
  • In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to push back our units from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Peschanoe and Kruglyakovka. Eight enemy attacks have been successfully repelled, and three military clashes continue near Stepnaya Novoselovka.
  • In the Limansky direction, the Russian invaders tried 15 times to advance in the areas of Grekovka, Nevsky, Ternov and Serebryansky forest. The Defenders of Ukraine successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks. One more clash continues near the village of Terny. The situation is under control, no losses of positions are allowed.
  • In the Seversky direction, the situation did not change significantly. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have carried out nine assault operations in the areas of Verkhnekamenskoye, Razdolovka and the Chasovy Yar – Novy microdistrict. Six attacks for the enemy ended unsuccessfully, three clashes are still ongoing. The situation is under the control of Defense Forces units.
  • The aggressor significantly intensified its efforts in the Kramatorsk Direction. With the support of Aviation, the Russian invaders stormed the positions of our defenders from the Bakhmut area 17 times.  fighting took place near Bogdanovka, Kalinovka, Ivanovsky, Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. The situation is tense.  12 enemy attacks have been repelled by the Ukrainian military, and five more clashes continue. The Defense Forces make every effort to deter the enemy in the specified direction.
  • In the Toretsk direction, the invaders made six attempts to break through the defensive lines of our defenders east of the North. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four enemy attacks, and two more clashes continue.
  • In the Pokrovsky Direction, Russian troops remain highly active. The number of clashes increased to 43. with the support of all available means of Fire destruction (aviation, artillery, weapons of combat vehicles, attack UAVs, FPV drones and small arms), the invaders continue to attack the battle formations of the defenders of Ukraine near Alexandropol, Novoaleksandrovka, Kalinovo, Yevgenyevka,  Sokol, Novoselovka first and Karlovka. Our soldiers repelled 31 enemy attacks. 12 military clashes are still ongoing. The Defense Forces make every effort to exhaust and deter the enemy in the specified direction.

The aggressor's previous losses amounted to more than 207 occupiers killed and wounded. An armored combat vehicle and a car were destroyed. Losses are being clarified.

  • In the Kurakhovsky direction, the situation has not changed significantly.  since the beginning of the day, there have been 10 clashes here. The situation remains tense in the Krasnogorovka area, where the enemy remains active. Units of the Ukrainian army are taking measures to increase the stability of Defense. 
  • In the Vremovsky and Orekhovsky directions, the situation did not change significantly. 
  • In the Dnieper Direction, five assault actions  of the enemy were not successful. No losses of positions were allowed.

In other areas, the situation remained unchanged.

