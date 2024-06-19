Ukrainian Armed Forces: 59 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, 22 of them in the Pokrovsk sector

There have been 59 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. Russian troops are most actively trying to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk sector. The Ukrainian military is responding harshly to the invaders' offensive. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 13:00 on June 19, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian proxies have been most active in the Pokrovsk sector. The total number of combat engagements increased to 59. The units of the Defense Forces are responding to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying their infantry and equipment - the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

The enemy attacked three times in the Kharkiv sector today. One enemy assault was repelled by the Defense Forces. Two combat engagements are ongoing near Vovchansk, where the occupiers' aviation, from the direction of Belgorod (Russia), also launched two strikes with three UAVs.

Four firefights continue in the Kupyansk sector near Synkivka, Novoselivka and Kruhliakivka. Two attacks of Russian troops were repelled by our defenders, in particular, near Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces units near Hrekivka, Nevske and Terny. The battle near Makiivka continues.

In the Northern sector, the occupying army is trying to be active in the area of Novyi. One enemy attack was repelled by our defenders, another one is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian aggressor keeps trying to push our defenders from their positions near Kalynivka and Ivanivske. Fighting continues there.

The enemy also continues to push our defense in the Pokrovske sector . Since the beginning of the day , Russian occupation forces have attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times near Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol and Novopokrovske. So far, our defenders have repelled 18 enemy attacks, and four more are ongoing.

In Kurakhove sector, the aggressor is storming the units of the Defense Forces near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. Our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in this area, and one more battle is ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian occupation forces' aviation struck with twelve NARs in the area of Staromayorsk.

Enemy aviation is also active in the Prydniprovskyi sector . In particular, Olgivka was hit by four UAVs, three bombs were dropped by the occupiers on Krynky and another on the village of Burgunka.

The situation in other areas has not changed much, the General Staff noted.

