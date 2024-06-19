Ukrainian Armed Forces: 59 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, 22 of them in the Pokrovsk sector

$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 5856 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19143 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 158276 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151794 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163500 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213140 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247257 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153164 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371149 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183599 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13356 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14495 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18481 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19567 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39425 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukrainian Armed Forces: 59 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, 22 of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16637 views

According to the General Staff's report, Russian troops conducted 59 combat engagements along the front line, including 22 in the Pokrovsk sector.

Ukrainian Armed Forces: 59 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, 22 of them in the Pokrovsk sector

There have been 59 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. Russian troops are most actively trying to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk sector.   The Ukrainian military is responding harshly to the invaders' offensive. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 13:00 on June 19, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian proxies have been most active in the Pokrovsk sector. The total number of combat engagements increased to 59. The units of the Defense Forces are responding to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying their infantry and equipment

- the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows: 

The enemy attacked three times in the Kharkiv sector today.  One enemy assault was repelled by the Defense Forces. Two combat engagements are ongoing near Vovchansk, where the occupiers' aviation, from the direction of Belgorod (Russia), also launched two  strikes with three UAVs. 

Four firefights continue in the Kupyansk sector near Synkivka, Novoselivka and Kruhliakivka. Two attacks of Russian troops were repelled by our defenders, in particular, near Pishchane. 

In the Liman sector, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces units near Hrekivka, Nevske and Terny. The battle near Makiivka continues. 

In the Northern sector, the occupying army is trying to be active in the area of Novyi.  One  enemy attack was repelled by our defenders, another one is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian aggressor keeps trying to push  our defenders from their positions near Kalynivka and Ivanivske. Fighting continues there.

The enemy also continues to push our defense in the Pokrovske sector . Since the beginning of the day , Russian occupation forces have attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times near Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol and Novopokrovske.  So far, our defenders have repelled 18 enemy attacks, and four more are ongoing.

In Kurakhove sector, the aggressor is storming the units of the Defense Forces near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. Our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in this area, and one more battle is ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian occupation forces' aviation struck with twelve NARs  in the area of Staromayorsk.

Enemy aviation is also active in the Prydniprovskyi sector . In particular, Olgivka was hit by four UAVs, three bombs were dropped by the occupiers on Krynky and another on the village of Burgunka.  

The situation in other areas has not changed much, the General Staff noted. 

Plus 1130 occupants and 20 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses19.06.24, 07:16 • 28266 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Makiivka
Kurakhovo
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
Poland
Brent
