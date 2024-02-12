Ukrainian Air Force warns of a missile fired in the direction of Cherkasy region

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of an enemy missile in the direction of Cherkasy region, reports UNN.

"A rocket to Cherkasy region," reads the message on Telegram.

Before that, it was reported that the missile was headed for Kirovohrad region, and even earlier, that it was headed for Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, Suspilne reports that "the sound of an explosion was heard in Kropyvnytskyi"

