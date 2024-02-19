Ukrainian Air Force Commander reports shooting down two more Russian planes in the east

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk reported the destruction of two more Russian occupiers' aircraft - Su-34 and Su-35S fighters - on February 19 in the eastern direction, UNN reports.

Morning of February 19, 2024. East direction. Minus two more occupier's planes! This is our land and our sky! Thank you all for your combat work! To be continued - Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Burning plane crashed in Mariupol district, explosions heard in the city - Andriushchenko