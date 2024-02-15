Ukraine's losses from the war as of the end of 2023 amounted to almost $499 billion

The total economic, social and other losses of Ukraine as of the end of 2023 amount to almost $499 billion. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the presentation of the third assessment of losses and needs for the restoration of Ukraine (RDNA3), conducted with the participation of the World Bank, UNN reports.

Ukraine's total economic, social and other losses amount to almost $499 billion. Trade and industry, agriculture, energy, and transportation were the most affected sectors - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the needs for the reconstruction of Ukraine amount to almost 486 billion dollars.

"Of this, $15 billion needs to be spent on rapid recovery. We see that over the past year, the need for reconstruction has continued to grow. The growth is especially noticeable in the housing sector, where 10% of the total housing stock has been destroyed or damaged due to the enemy's actions," noted Shmyhal.

He noted that there are also negative dynamics in the agricultural sector and in the environment due to the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and the mining of our lands.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the main resource for Ukraine's recovery should be the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. Ukraine's position remains unchanged: Russia must pay.

"We have to start this process this year. We consider the use of proceeds from the assets of the Russian Federation to be a possible interim solution that does not eliminate the need for full confiscation," Shmyhal said.

Despite the full-scale war, the Government of Ukraine, with the support of international partners, continues to implement the rapid recovery program. Last year, more than 37 thousand facilities were restored. At the same time, the Government is creating conditions for attracting private investment that will accelerate the process of reconstruction and transformation of our country on its way to the EU.

According to the Prime Minister, raising and directing $15 billion for rapid recovery will generate another $5.5 billion in private investment.

We expect to attract foreign investment without waiting for the war to end, but right now. We have identified priority industries. These are the defense industry, energy, construction, agriculture, natural resources, digital technologies, and the IT sector. Each of these industries will produce products with a high share of added value. And this will work for our economic sustainability - Shmyhal emphasized.

