Ukraine's invitation to NATO remains on the agenda - Stefanyshyna

The issue of inviting Ukraine to join NATO remains on the agenda. At the same time, it is no secret that the United States and Germany do not yet support a consensus on setting a time frame for integration. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Of course, in my address to my allies yesterday, I confirmed that the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO remains on the agenda. I also have assurances from allies, in particular the United States and other countries that play a key role in the preparation of the summit, that the summit's decisions will contain a specific position on Ukraine's membership in NATO, its irreversibility, and the roadmap for such membership. Of course, we continue our dialogue on a possible invitation to Ukraine - said Stefanishina.

Stefanyshyna also commented on an article by The Telegraph which states that Germany and the United States warned against offering Ukraine a clear time frame during the Washington summit.

In fact, if we turn to it (the article – Ed.), then we are just talking about the fact that we will determine the path of Ukraine to NATO, what components it will consist of. Of course, it is no secret that the United States and Germany do not yet support a consensus on this issue Stefanishina said.

In addition, according to her, Ukraine separately emphasizes that the Washington summit should become a platform for making strategic decisions on the air and missile defense of Ukraine.

We are just testing the alliance to see if the Alliance is able to coordinate these efforts to close the Ukrainian sky, either through bilateral solutions or through more comprehensive solutions Stefanishina said.

Addition

Back in March 2024, Stefanyshyna stated that the key opponents of Ukraine's invitation to NATO are the United States and Germany. Then, according to her, the allies called on Kiev not to spoil the "atmosphere" at The Washington summit.