Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges partners not to provide cultural venues to Russia

The international cultural scene should never be used to whitewash crimes. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on partners not to provide cultural venues to Russia, UNN reports.

The diplomatic mission emphasized that tolerating those who supported or concealed the atrocities committed by the Russian military in Ukraine only contributes to Russian propaganda.

"Day and night, Russia continues to attack Ukrainians. 10 years of its brutal war have turned the red carpets for Russian cultural figures who act as the Kremlin's mouthpieces into blood carpets.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on partners not to provide the Russian Federation with cultural venues that the aggressor country uses to spread disinformation and present a distorted reality," the statement reads.

The diplomatic mission added that it will continue to work systematically to isolate Russia internationally, including in the field of culture.

"Russia should not be in the international cultural arena," the statement reads.

TIFF cancels screening of propaganda film “Russians at War”

Recall

UNN reported that TVO would not broadcast the film "Russians at War", which depicts the occupiers as "ordinary" people.