Ukraine's defense sector is ready to implement state-of-the-art technologies - Defense Ministry

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101152 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107940 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174260 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141644 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145357 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139840 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185628 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112147 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175841 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115249 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 70331 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 76737 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 44828 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 36251 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174260 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185628 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175841 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203119 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191950 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143860 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143658 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139548 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156320 views
Actual
Ukraine's defense sector is ready to implement state-of-the-art technologies - Defense Ministry

Ukraine's defense sector is ready to implement state-of-the-art technologies - Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15390 views

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine called for investment in the Ukrainian defense industry, which demonstrates high efficiency. The priority is to introduce the latest technologies, including drones and missiles.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov has called on private investors and governments to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry, which demonstrates high efficiency and readiness to implement the latest technologies. He said this at the DFNC2 forum, UNN reports.

Today, Ukraine is simultaneously transforming its defense industry while defending its independence. We see huge development potential for those who decide to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry. Our sector already demonstrates high efficiency and is ready to implement the most advanced technologies. Therefore, I urge both private investors and governments to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry

- Klimenkov said.

Klimenkov noted that one of the advantages of Ukrainian weapons is that they are easier for our military to maintain and repair.

The Armed Forces already know these weapons. We do not need to spend the scarce time of the military on training them. In addition, it is easier to get feedback from the Armed Forces on Ukrainian weapons. This is how manufacturers continuously improve their products

- He added.

According to him, Ukraine already has a successful example of cooperation, as the Danish government has started direct financing of Ukrainian defense companies, including the production of self-propelled artillery systems "Bogdan".

He noted that the priority for the Ukrainian military is to introduce the latest modern technologies.

First of all, drones. In particular, deepstrike drones that fly deep into the enemy's territory. In addition, we propose to finance the production of reconnaissance and surface drones, as well as ground robotic systems. Our priorities also include missiles, anti-tank systems, armored vehicles, and the latest artillery systems. We are not limited to a narrow nomenclature and are ready to discuss a wide range of weapons. Ukraine offers investors reliable defense projects that have already proven themselves on the battlefield

- He added.

Recall 

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine announced an increase in the production of drones, long-range weapons, and ballistic missiles in 2025. Ukraine has invested $4 billion in the development of the defense industry and plans to increase funding.

Government dismisses Umerov's deputy and defense ministry secretary of state01.10.24, 14:33 • 11582 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
denmarkDenmark
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising