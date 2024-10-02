Ukraine's defense sector is ready to implement state-of-the-art technologies - Defense Ministry

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov has called on private investors and governments to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry, which demonstrates high efficiency and readiness to implement the latest technologies. He said this at the DFNC2 forum, UNN reports.

Today, Ukraine is simultaneously transforming its defense industry while defending its independence. We see huge development potential for those who decide to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry. Our sector already demonstrates high efficiency and is ready to implement the most advanced technologies. Therefore, I urge both private investors and governments to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry - Klimenkov said.

Klimenkov noted that one of the advantages of Ukrainian weapons is that they are easier for our military to maintain and repair.

The Armed Forces already know these weapons. We do not need to spend the scarce time of the military on training them. In addition, it is easier to get feedback from the Armed Forces on Ukrainian weapons. This is how manufacturers continuously improve their products - He added.

According to him, Ukraine already has a successful example of cooperation, as the Danish government has started direct financing of Ukrainian defense companies, including the production of self-propelled artillery systems "Bogdan".

He noted that the priority for the Ukrainian military is to introduce the latest modern technologies.

First of all, drones. In particular, deepstrike drones that fly deep into the enemy's territory. In addition, we propose to finance the production of reconnaissance and surface drones, as well as ground robotic systems. Our priorities also include missiles, anti-tank systems, armored vehicles, and the latest artillery systems. We are not limited to a narrow nomenclature and are ready to discuss a wide range of weapons. Ukraine offers investors reliable defense projects that have already proven themselves on the battlefield - He added.

