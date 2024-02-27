$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45233 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 179249 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104714 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 356710 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 289283 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209239 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242335 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254181 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160344 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372738 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine wins first award at the 2024 European Championships in bullet shooting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26108 views

Ukrainian athlete Mariia Stashko won a bronze medal in air rifle shooting among juniors at the 2024 European Shooting Championships.

Ukraine wins first award at the 2024 European Championships in bullet shooting

At the European Shooting Championships (air rifle, 10 m), Ukrainian Maria Stashko won bronze in the air rifle shooting among juniors. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The competition takes place in Győr, Hungary.

The 17-year-old qualified for the finals with the fifth result, where she managed to get into the top three with 228.5 points. Only two other competitors shot better than the Ukrainian, and they won the gold medal.

The winner was Norway's Synnove Berg (252.4), with Alexia Tela from Switzerland taking silver (249.8).

Ukrainian junior archery team wins bronze medal at the 2024 European Indoor Championships23.02.24, 17:59 • 22072 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

