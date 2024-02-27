Ukraine wins first award at the 2024 European Championships in bullet shooting

At the European Shooting Championships (air rifle, 10 m), Ukrainian Maria Stashko won bronze in the air rifle shooting among juniors. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The competition takes place in Győr, Hungary.

The 17-year-old qualified for the finals with the fifth result, where she managed to get into the top three with 228.5 points. Only two other competitors shot better than the Ukrainian, and they won the gold medal.

The winner was Norway's Synnove Berg (252.4), with Alexia Tela from Switzerland taking silver (249.8).

