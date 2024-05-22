Ukraine wants to strengthen responsibility in the use of public funds. Rada took the first step

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that proposes to establish fines for late disclosure or disclosure of unreliable, inaccurate or incomplete information about the use of public funds by officials. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Bill No. 10255.

No. 10255-strengthening responsibility for the use of public funds by officials, managers and recipients of funds from state and local budgets, enterprises of the state and municipal sectors of the economy. As a basis, 286 (deputies-Ed.) Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, it is planned to strengthen responsibility for non-disclosure, untimely disclosure of information about the use of public funds by officials, managers and recipients of funds from state and local budgets, enterprises of the state and municipal sectors of the economy.

In particular, non-disclosure, untimely disclosure of information, mandatory disclosure will provide for a fine from 425 to 850 hryvnias.

For the publication of unreliable, inaccurate or incomplete information - a fine from 850 to 1190 hryvnias.

If during the year a person again commits the same right violation, then it is offered to staff it for 1020 - 1360 hryvnias.

Cases of administrative offenses related to the disclosure of false, inaccurate or incomplete information will be considered by the state financial control bodies.

According to the draft law, the list of rights of state financial control bodies is supplemented with:

carry out proceedings in cases of administrative offenses and impose administrative penalties in cases provided for by law;

the right to collect and receive personal data of a person in cases stipulated by laws for the purpose of conducting proceedings in cases of administrative offenses;

the right to receive not only documents, materials, and information, but also information with restricted access.

