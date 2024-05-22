Ukraine wants to strengthen responsibility in the use of public funds. Rada took the first step

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84335 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108017 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150830 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154815 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250958 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174264 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165502 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226235 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34803 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32854 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66942 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35128 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61141 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250957 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226234 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212291 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238019 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224785 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84323 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61141 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66942 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113033 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113919 views
Actual
Ukraine wants to strengthen responsibility in the use of public funds. Rada took the first step

Ukraine wants to strengthen responsibility in the use of public funds. Rada took the first step

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21590 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law providing for fines for late publication or disclosure of false, inaccurate or incomplete information about the use of public funds by officials.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that proposes to establish fines for late disclosure or disclosure of unreliable, inaccurate or incomplete information about the use of public funds by officials. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Bill No. 10255.

No. 10255-strengthening responsibility for the use of public funds by officials, managers and recipients of funds from state and local budgets, enterprises of the state and municipal sectors of the economy. As a basis, 286 (deputies-Ed.) 

Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, it is planned to strengthen responsibility for non-disclosure, untimely disclosure of information about the use of public funds by officials, managers and recipients of funds from state and local budgets, enterprises of the state and municipal sectors of the economy.

In particular, non-disclosure, untimely disclosure of information, mandatory disclosure will provide for a fine from 425 to 850 hryvnias.

For the publication of unreliable, inaccurate or incomplete information - a fine from 850 to 1190 hryvnias.

If during the year a person again commits the same right violation, then it is offered to staff it for 1020 - 1360 hryvnias.

Cases of administrative offenses related to the disclosure of false, inaccurate or incomplete information will be considered by the state financial control bodies.

According to the draft law, the list of rights of state financial control bodies is supplemented with:

carry out proceedings in cases of administrative offenses and impose administrative penalties in cases provided for by law;

the right to collect and receive personal data of a person in cases stipulated by laws for the purpose of conducting proceedings in cases of administrative offenses;

the right to receive not only documents, materials, and information, but also information with restricted access.

recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 10319, which proposes to add to the tax code the concept of circumstances that may indicate the provision of bribes to foreign officials, obliging regulatory authorities to inform NABU about signs of bribery identified during inspections of taxpayers.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak

Contact us about advertising