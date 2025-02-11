Ukraine terminates another agreement with Belarus: what is it about

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has terminated the agreement with Belarus on the principles of cooperation and conditions of relations in the field of communications. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, a government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Republic of Belarus on the principles of cooperation and conditions of relations in the field of communications, signed in Kyiv on December 17, 1992, has been terminated," Melnychuk wrote.

As reported on the website with the legislation, the agreement provided for the functioning of networks and means of electric and postal communication, in particular transportation and delivery of postal items.