Ukraine signs agreement with Turkey on exchange of information on movement of goods

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Turkey's Trade Minister Omer Bolat signed an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Turkey on the establishment of a system for the electronic exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles moving between the parties, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine and Turkey have signed an agreement to establish a system for the electronic exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles moving between the parties.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Ukraine by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and on behalf of Turkey by Trade Minister Omer Bolat.

Addendum

In February, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of Turkey on the establishment of a system for the electronic exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles moving between the parties.

Recall

President Zelenskyy met with President Erdogan in Istanbul to discuss ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea for global food security, strengthening bilateral cooperation and joint defense production, and releasing Ukrainian prisoners of war and political prisoners held by Russia.