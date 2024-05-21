Ukraine shortens the period of validity of the medical examination certificate on fitness for mobilization

During mobilization or martial law, the validity of a certificate of fitness for military service is one year. This is stated in Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 560 of May 16, 2024, UNN reports.

Details

The resolution states that "if reservists and persons liable for military service undergo a medical examination during mobilization and/or martial law, the certificate with a conclusion on fitness for military service is valid for one year.

According to a government decree, persons who have not undergone a medical examination or whose decision (resolution) on fitness for military service has expired are referred to a military medical commission.

Citizens of Ukraine who are registered for military service and, after the entry into force of the decree of the President of Ukraine on the announcement of mobilization approved by the Verkhovna Rada, arrived at the territorial centers of recruitment and social support to clarify their credentials (address of residence, communication numbers, e-mail address (if any) and other personal data) are not sent for a medical examination. Citizens who have clarified their personal data are summoned for a medical examination.

Addendum

Yesterday, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin, said that as of May 20, the norm was that the conclusion of the MEC was valid for five years, but that changes were possible.

In addition, according to Resolution No. 560 of May 16, 2024, representatives of the TCC may serve summonses to reservists and persons liable for military service around the clock.

