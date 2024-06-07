ukenru
Ukraine seeks to strengthen cooperation with Balkan countries in the military-industrial sphere - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine seeks to strengthen cooperation with Balkan countries in the military-industrial sphere - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20222 views

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Klymenko took part in the Balkan-Ukrainian Defense Industry Forum DFNC1 and met with his Bulgarian counterpart Adeline Nikolova to discuss strengthening defense cooperation and Ukraine's defense capability by increasing international support.

Deputy Minister of defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenko took part in the Balkan-Ukrainian Defense Industry Forum DFNC1: Balkan Edition. During the event, he also met with his Bulgarian counterpart Adeline Nikolova. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details 

The forum discussed important issues of cooperation in the defense industry, as well as ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability through strengthening international support.

The Defense Ministry added that the forum has become a platform for exchanging experience and strengthening ties between Ukraine and the countries of the Balkan region.

Klimenko stressed that it was thanks to such support that Ukraine was able to strengthen its defense capabilities, provide the military with the necessary weapons and equipment, and organize their training.

He also met with Bulgarian Deputy Defense Minister Adeline Nikolova. The parties discussed strengthening defense cooperation.

The meeting with colleagues from Bulgaria is another step towards deepening defense cooperation. I am confident that our further joint projects will strengthen the security of our countries and make them less vulnerable to modern challenges and threats

Klimenkov is sure. 

Bulgaria says Russian aggression is a direct problem for them

Addition

The deputy minister of defense of Ukraine said that now Ukraine is building a new architecture of defense procurement according to NATO practices. 

We must create an effective mechanism for providing the military with everything necessary – from weapons to food and clothing. We have the first positive results, in particular regarding significant cost savings during purchases and record contracting of property for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- stressed the deputy minister of Defense. 

recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to France signed an agreement with the arms concern KIDS (KMW+Nexter Defense Systems) onthe creation of a subsidiary in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
franceFrance
bulgariaBulgaria
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

