Ukraine proposes to strengthen responsibility for TCCs. A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for stricter sanctions for violations of military registration rules by officials. The initiators were people's deputies Mariana Bezuhla, Oksana Dmytrieva, Dmytro Razumkov, Heorhiy Mazurashu, and Dmytro Mykysha. The document is currently under consideration by the parliament's leadership, UNN reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada website.

Details

The bill is aimed at strengthening control over the activities of territorial recruitment centers and social support.

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In particular, it is proposed to introduce a mandatory response from law enforcement officers to possible violations. If a video with signs of illegal actions by TCC representatives appears online or in the media, the State Bureau of Investigation will be obliged to automatically open criminal proceedings and conduct an investigation.

The initiative aims to increase the responsibility of officials and ensure a prompt response to possible abuses in the field of mobilization.

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