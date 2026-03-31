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Ukraine proposes to strengthen responsibility for TCCs. A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2238 views

MPs have registered a bill to strengthen sanctions for violations of military registration. The SBI will be obliged to respond to videos of illegal actions by TCCs.

Ukraine proposes to strengthen responsibility for TCCs. A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for stricter sanctions for violations of military registration rules by officials. The initiators were people's deputies Mariana Bezuhla, Oksana Dmytrieva, Dmytro Razumkov, Heorhiy Mazurashu, and Dmytro Mykysha. The document is currently under consideration by the parliament's leadership, UNN reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada website.

Details

The bill is aimed at strengthening control over the activities of territorial recruitment centers and social support.

Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"14.01.26, 13:20 • 10955 views

In particular, it is proposed to introduce a mandatory response from law enforcement officers to possible violations. If a video with signs of illegal actions by TCC representatives appears online or in the media, the State Bureau of Investigation will be obliged to automatically open criminal proceedings and conduct an investigation.

The initiative aims to increase the responsibility of officials and ensure a prompt response to possible abuses in the field of mobilization.

"I am not a supporter of harsh measures": Syrskyi named a way to resolve the issue of AWOL31.03.26, 11:41 • 4760 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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