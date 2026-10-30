Ukraine needs €29 billion in international aid by the end of the year – Koretskyi

Funding for Ukraine’s Defense Forces will be fully secured, but to cover other budget expenditures, approximately €29 billion in additional international financial support is still needed. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, according to UNN.

Details

"Funding for the Defense Forces will be fully secured. This is an unconditional priority. All payments from regional budgets for September have been made in full, as the Government promised. All payments for October will be fully settled in the coming days. At the same time, international financial support remains critically important to cover other budget expenditures through the end of the year, including resilience plans. The Government has fulfilled all its obligations, and Parliament has adopted a number of important bills. This gives us the opportunity to receive at least €4 billion as early as November. Once again, I thank the members of parliament for supporting these decisions. However, the overall financing requirement amounts to approximately €29 billion," the Prime Minister stated.

According to him, in order for the remaining funds to arrive on time, a number of additional bills must be adopted during the next parliamentary session week.

"Any delay in voting could result in some of the international funding not arriving this year. This creates risks of a renewed forced suspension of funding for certain expenditure items. All ministers are actively engaged in work with committees and parliamentary groups. We are providing all the necessary information and explanations. We continue to count on the same fruitful and effective cooperation with Parliament," Serhii Koretskyi added.

To remind you

Ukraine’s state budget for 2027 was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading on October 28. Priorities include defense, social payments, and pay raises for military personnel.