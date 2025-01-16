Ukraine is negotiating the deployment of a foreign contingent: with which countries

Ukraine is discussing with some partners an initiative to deploy a foreign contingent. However, it is too early to talk about the number and details, as it will depend on the format of security guarantees for Ukraine. Kyiv does not consider security guarantees without the participation of the United States. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

"Ukraine needs serious, effective security guarantees today. We are discussing this French initiative to deploy a contingent. We have discussed this in detail with French President Macron, we are discussing it with Poland, we have talked to our Baltic partners, we are discussing it with Britain. Today it is too early to talk about the details. We are discussing it with those countries that either want to do it or are able to do it," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that sometimes goodwill is not enough.

"That is, sometimes there is not enough good will. Therefore, it is too early to talk about the number today. It depends on what the overall format of security guarantees for Ukraine will be, because this can only be a segment of real guarantees for Ukraine. In any case, we are not considering security guarantees without the United States," Zelensky said.

He noted that it is too early to talk about the details, as it will depend on the format of the security guarantees that Ukraine will receive.

"Because we have not yet had a substantive conversation about security guarantees with America, the new administration (Trump - ed.), with all the details. This is all ahead. Only after that will we understand the design of the future security for Ukraine that is desirable for us or understandable for other partners," Zelensky said.

Zelensky on the foreign contingent: one of the best tools to force Russia to peace

Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine, but this cannot be the only security guarantee for the Ukrainian state, as it is not enough.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the deployment of partner contingents and training of the Ukrainian military.