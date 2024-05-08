Ukraine is losing billions as up to 40% of grain harvest escapes taxation - The Economist

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84091 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107968 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150780 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154768 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250923 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174260 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165500 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226215 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34526 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32674 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66705 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34959 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60888 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250923 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212271 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224768 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84091 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60888 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66705 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113019 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113908 views
Ukraine is losing billions as up to 40% of grain harvest escapes taxation - The Economist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18346 views

Over the past two years, Ukraine has lost about $3 billion in tax revenues due to the fact that about 40% of the grain harvest was diverted from taxation through various fraudulent schemes.

About 40% of the grain harvest is avoiding taxation, and over the past two years, Ukraine has lost about $3 billion in revenue because of this. This was reported by The Economist, writes UNN.

Details

Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, noted that disruption of logistics chains due to Russian shelling has created conditions for farmers to "optimize" taxes. According to his estimates, about 40% of the grain harvest is avoiding taxation.

The publication writes that grain fraud occurs in different ways. Some of the fraud takes place directly - about 10% of tax evasion is carried out through barter and cash payments, which allows to hide income from the tax authorities.

Mines and unexploded ordnance are also used as a pretext: since land contaminated with explosives cannot be cultivated, some farmers from safe fields may not declare their harvest under this pretext.

The embezzlement of millions from the budget and tax evasion: the case against the exhibition owners of the forest farm from Volyn was brought to court25.01.24, 11:59 • 21810 views

Farmers can also falsify documents when exporting to pass off their grain as taxed, or underreport their income when selling abroad. The proceeds are kept in a foreign bank. Sometimes the grain is sold for nothing to a related or front company (in Turkey or Romania). The proceeds from this sale are returned to Ukraine, but the proceeds from the next sale at a higher price remain abroad.

Intermediaries and fictitious companies are also used. Intermediaries, in particular, assist in such schemes for a percentage of the profits (about 2%). Companies are created to hold funds abroad, which are then closed before the currency is repatriated.

It is noted that over the past two years, more than $3 billion has been withdrawn from the country through "black grain," and according to other estimates, this figure may be even higher. Over the previous eight years, the total amount was probably $4 billion.

The publication also adds that to combat "black grain," the BES is analyzing data to identify suspicious shipments and improving information sharing between investigators and customs. The government is also easing currency controls, in particular by improving the official exchange rate to reduce the attractiveness of withdrawing funds abroad.

Ukraine's grain harvest to grow by 15% this year, "creating profits" - USAID03.05.24, 18:36 • 54604 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Economy
the-economistThe Economist
romaniaRomania
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising