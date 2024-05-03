Ukraine has strengthened its defensive positions on the battlefield - Kirby

Ukraine has strengthened its defense lines through the use of US military assistance. This was stated during a briefing by White House Advisor John Kirby, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the lack of weapons is acutely felt by Ukrainian troops in Donbas, where fierce fighting is taking place. He also noted that the first batches of weapons, which Ukrainians have been waiting for so long, have already helped them strengthen their positions at the front.

This is a top priority, because, in particular, in Donbas, as you know, they lost part of the territory in the Avdiivka sector because they did not receive support from the United States for six months, which is now starting to arrive White House adviser John Kirby

He noted that the Ukrainian forces are already using the aid "to put the defense lines in better shape.

The decision on the further use of this support and its possible use in counteroffensive operations will be made by the Ukrainian side White House adviser John Kirby

Kirby on the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine: Kyiv clarifies what their needs should look like