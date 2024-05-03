Ukraine has strengthened its defensive positions on the battlefield - Kirby

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102172 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112163 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154777 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158322 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254897 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175049 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166112 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148447 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228397 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30616 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35534 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41716 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39121 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 26970 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228397 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214205 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239823 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226402 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102155 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73042 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79401 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113782 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114639 views
Ukraine has strengthened its defensive positions on the battlefield - Kirby

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119295 views

Ukraine has strengthened its defensive positions on the battlefield thanks to U.S. military assistance.

Ukraine has strengthened its defense lines through the use of US military assistance. This was stated during a briefing by White House Advisor John Kirby, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the lack of weapons is acutely felt by Ukrainian troops in Donbas, where fierce fighting is taking place. He also noted that the first batches of weapons, which Ukrainians have been waiting for so long, have already helped them strengthen their positions at the front.

This is a top priority, because, in particular, in Donbas, as you know, they lost part of the territory in the Avdiivka sector because they did not receive support from the United States for six months, which is now starting to arrive

White House adviser John Kirby

He noted that the Ukrainian forces are already using the aid "to put the defense lines in better shape.

The decision on the further use of this support and its possible use in counteroffensive operations will be made by the Ukrainian side

White House adviser John Kirby

Kirby on the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine: Kyiv clarifies what their needs should look like01.05.24, 08:00 • 111997 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
avdiivkaAvdiivka
white-houseWhite House
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising