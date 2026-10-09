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Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2466 views

Telecom businesses and data centers will be able to lease premises from state-owned companies without auctions. The simplified rules will apply during martial law and for six months after it.

Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expect
Illustrative photo

Ukraine has simplified the leasing of premises belonging to state-owned companies for telecommunications businesses and data centers to enable rapid recovery after attacks. The Ministry of Digital Transformation reports this, citing a government decision, UNN reports. 

The enemy is intensifying attacks on data centers and telecommunications infrastructure in an effort to leave Ukrainians without basic necessities. If servers or communications equipment are under threat from Russian strikes, companies have no time for lengthy waits to lease new premises. Telecommunications businesses and data centers can now lease space from state-owned companies through a simplified procedure, the statement says.

What is changing:

1️⃣ Auctions have been canceled. Providers and data center owners can lease state-owned companies’ property without electronic bidding.

2️⃣ Relocation has been accelerated. Equipment can be moved out of harm’s way and deployed at a new location within just a few days.

3️⃣ The rules have been established. The simplified procedure applies for the duration of martial law and for another six months thereafter.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation added that this decision is our investment in the resilience of Ukraine’s digital infrastructure. 

In Ukraine, more than half a billion hryvnias has been allocated for backup digital systems of the state amid russian attacks on data centers29.09.26, 15:33 • 15095 views

Antonina Tumanova

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