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Ukraine has returned seven more civilians, including a 90-year-old woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Seven civilians were returned to territory controlled by Ukraine, including a 90-year-old woman and a mother with her child. Another seven went to Russia.

Ukraine has returned seven more civilians, including a 90-year-old woman

Seven Ukrainians were returned to territory controlled by Ukraine as part of agreements on the mutual return of civilians. Another seven people left for Russia to reunite with their families with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This was reported by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, writes UNN.

Details

Among those who returned to Ukraine are a 90-year-old woman with limited mobility and a 50-year-old Ukrainian woman who suffered a myocardial infarction and a stroke. Given both women’s health conditions, the necessary conditions were provided during their transportation.

A young woman and her child were also returned; they had been unable to reunite with their family because of the full-scale invasion and the occupation of Mariupol. The woman was temporarily staying in the city at the beginning of the invasion. One of the obstacles to their return was obtaining the child’s documents.

The woman and her child are currently in Ukraine. They require psychological support.

According to Lubinets, the Ukrainian side will continue its humanitarian efforts to return civilians and reunite families.

They endured pressure and threats from the occupiers — 11 children returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region19.10.26, 16:30 • 3805 views

Olga Rozgon

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