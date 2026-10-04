Ukraine has put more than half of Russia's oil refining capacity out of operation — Ministry of Defense

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have put out of action more than 51% of the aggressor country’s oil refining capacity. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports this, UNN reports.

Details

Intelligence, analysts from the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense assessed the consequences of the recent long-range strikes by the Security and Defense Forces. More than half of the enemy’s capacity has been put out of action. This is the result of carefully planned, systematic and coordinated actions aimed at bleeding Russia’s war machine and destroying its military and economic potential - Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said.

He added that the 51% of oil refining capacity hit "is a substantial blow to the enemy’s economy, its ability to carry out aggression and supply its troop groupings."

Our deep strikes continue to move the war onto the territory of russia - Khmara said in a statement.

We remind you

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that Russian Su-35 and Su-34 fighter jets had been hit at the "Khanskaya" military airfield in Adygea.