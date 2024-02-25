Ukraine has managed to reduce exports of Russian oil products by one third: Malyuk told the details

Exports of Russian oil products have been reduced by 1/3, affecting Russia's oil refining capacity. This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", UNN reports.

"All of you have witnessed how many military facilities have been hit. Air defense systems. Even their "analog" Triumph system, which costs $1.2 billion, was successfully hit. If we look at the last two months, how many enemy oil refineries have been hit. In fact, we have reduced the export of oil products by 1/3, and 55% of their military budget is foreign exchange earnings from the export of oil products. These are our legitimate goals," said Malyuk.

Recall

In September 2023, the SBU military counterintelligence and the Ukrainian Navy conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria at night to "cancel" the Russian Triumph air defense system worth $1.2 billion.