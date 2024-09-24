Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, during his speech at the Labor Party congress, called for providing Ukraine with the latest weapons without restrictions on their use, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

In his speech, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with a sufficient number of modern weapons and to lift restrictions on their use.

"If Russia launches missiles at any targets in Ukraine, whether civilian or military, then Ukraine has every right to respond in the same way, inflicting heavy strikes on military targets in Russia. Isn't that what Article 51 of the UN Charter is about? I think so. This is not an escalation. This is about the principles of self-defense," Zaluzhny said.

The Ambassador noted that partners can already help protect Ukrainian airspace by shooting down Russian missiles and drones in western Ukraine.

He also emphasized the importance of imposing sanctions against Russia and using frozen Russian assets in the West to support Ukraine, instead of attracting funds from Western taxpayers.

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden did not authorize Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike targets in Russia.