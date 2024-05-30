Ukraine has already signed security agreements with 12 countries - Zelensky

Ukraine has already concluded 12 security agreements, which recorded more than 2 23 billion in military and financial support. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

The head of state summed up the results of the European Tour, during which he signed security agreements with Spain, Portugal and Belgium. According to him, these documents record long-term support for Ukraine.

In total, 12 security agreements have already been concluded, which contain more than 2 23 billion in military and financial support. Thank you to our partners and everyone who believes in Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who supports our struggle for independence! - said Vladimir Zelensky.

Recall

On May 27, Ukraine and Spain signed a bilateral security agreement that provides for the provision of 1 billion euros of military assistance to Ukraine this year and 5 billion euros over the next three years.

On May 28, Ukraine signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation with Belgium. According to it, Belgium has pledged to provide Ukraine with at least 977 million euros of military assistance and 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028.

In addition, on the same day, Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement with Portugal. It provides, in particular, for the provision of at least 126 million euros of military support this year. It confirms its participation in the F16 coalition, the international maritime security coalition, as well as in the large-caliber ammunition purchase program.