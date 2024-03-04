$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Publications

Ukraine has already signed 5 contracts on creation of joint ventures for weapons production - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24972 views

Ukraine has signed 5 agreements on joint arms production with Western companies and expects that by 2024, dozens more such enterprises will be established in Ukraine to strengthen domestic defense production.

Ukraine has already signed 5 contracts on creation of joint ventures for weapons production - Shmyhal

Ukraine has already concluded 5 agreements on joint arms production with leading companies in the world. In 2024, dozens of such enterprises will be established. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

Of course, we cooperate very fruitfully with the world's leading arms manufacturers. We can already talk about 5 signed contracts and the creation of 5 joint ventures in Ukraine in cooperation with Western arms manufacturers, our partners. This work is ongoing. There will be dozens of these enterprises

 - said Shmyhal

He noted that Ukraine and its partners set up some businesses in secret to ensure their security.

Today, well-known arms companies are considering the possibility of being present in Ukraine, signing contracts, creating joint ventures and producing weapons here, assembling individual elements and conducting repair campaigns. For us, this will certainly speed up logistics and strengthen our security component

- the Prime Minister emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian business and the market are ready to produce more than a million drones, for which more than UAH 40 billion was allocated this year .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
