Ukraine has agreed with Arab countries on cooperation regarding naval drones - Zelenskyy shared details

Ukraine has agreed with Arab countries on cooperation regarding naval drones and is ready not only to supply technology but also to share its own experience in military expertise. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his communication with the media, as reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, it refers to the experience of the Black Sea corridor's functioning and the unblocking of maritime trade routes.

"Yes, we agreed. This is part of the system of our agreements that I have already mentioned. Ukraine's goal is not just to sell drones, but to export expertise as well," Zelenskyy clarified.

The President noted that Ukraine began this cooperation precisely with the exchange of experience. According to him, Ukrainian expert groups have already worked with partners and shared developments that Ukraine gained during the war.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian side separately detailed the functioning of the Black Sea corridor. He stressed that partners in the Middle East consider this experience productive, given how Ukraine managed to unblock the maritime route.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that following his visit to Middle Eastern countries, Ukraine is reaching agreements on strategic cooperation with states in the region, particularly in the MilTech sector, as well as in other areas.