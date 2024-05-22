Ukraine has adopted a law on a single roaming zone with the EU: what it means

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a bill allowing Ukrainians to use national mobile tariffs without additional roaming charges when traveling to EU countries, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

"Draft law No. 10265 on a single roaming zone with the EU was adopted in the second reading. now Ukrainians traveling to EU countries will use national mobile communication tariffs and will not pay additional funds for roaming services," Goncharenko said in Telegram.

in 2023, the government reported that Ukraine and the EU officially fixed the terms and conditions for joining European roaming.