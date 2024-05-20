Ukraine can go through the next heating season without blackouts

The next heating season can be completed without any shutdowns, following the same principle as last year. The Ministry of Energy has already developed a clear plan for this. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Thus, last year, by obtaining the necessary financing, we increased our capacity to 3 GW, which allowed us to go through the last heating season reliably and safely, without outages - says the Deputy Minister.

According to him, Ukraine already has clear plans to restore and replace old generating facilities with new ones based on the principles of decentralization. This involves the creation of medium and small generation facilities in different regions of the country, which will allow for a rational distribution of generation and increase the total available capacity.

In fact, we have clear deadlines for the period of maximum consumption, peak consumption, and the heating season. We hope that we will get everything we need to complete the repair programs and the repair campaign on time. We have clear plans - Kolisnyk emphasized.

Recall

The Ukrainian government has introduced a business support policy, allowing companies that import more than 30% of their energy to avoid restrictions on electricity consumption. It also simplified the procedure for creating reserve capacities for autonomous energy generation, which increases their competitiveness in the EU market.