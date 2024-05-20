ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83949 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107931 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150746 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154734 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250888 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174253 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165495 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226192 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34336 views
March 1, 04:42 PM • 32505 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 66539 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 34793 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 60703 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250887 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226192 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212247 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237977 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224747 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83935 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 60703 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 66539 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113014 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113903 views
Ukraine can go through the next heating season without blackouts

Ukraine can go through the next heating season without blackouts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21217 views

Ukraine has developed a clear plan to get through the next heating season without outages, following the same approach as last year by increasing generating capacity and creating decentralized medium and small generation facilities across the country.

The next heating season can be completed without any shutdowns, following the same principle as last year. The Ministry of Energy has already developed a clear plan for this. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Thus, last year, by obtaining the necessary financing, we increased our capacity to 3 GW, which allowed us to go through the last heating season reliably and safely, without outages

- says the Deputy Minister.

According to him, Ukraine already has clear plans to restore and replace old generating facilities with new ones based on the principles of decentralization. This involves the creation of medium and small generation facilities in different regions of the country, which will allow for a rational distribution of generation and increase the total available capacity.

In fact, we have clear deadlines for the period of maximum consumption, peak consumption, and the heating season. We hope that we will get everything we need to complete the repair programs and the repair campaign on time. We have clear plans

- Kolisnyk emphasized.

Recall

The Ukrainian government has introduced a business support policy, allowing companies that import more than 30% of their energy to avoid restrictions on electricity consumption. It also simplified the procedure for creating reserve capacities for autonomous energy generation, which increases their competitiveness in the EU market.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising