Ukraine, Britain and Latvia will track Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia

Ukraine, Latvia, and the United Kingdom will introduce a joint mechanism for verifying the origin of grain, which will help identify agricultural products illegally taken by Russia from Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories. Isotopic and chemical analysis will be used for this purpose. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

On October 21, the countries signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding on the Grain Verification Scheme (GVS).

The document provides for joint verification of the origin of agricultural products and the creation of an evidence base regarding their possible illegal appropriation and removal from the occupied territories.

Grain samples will be examined using isotopic and chemical analysis, after which they will be compared with a reference database of products whose geographical origin has been confirmed.

The checks will cover wheat, corn, barley, and sunflower seeds. The results obtained will make it possible to identify suspicious batches and may be used as evidence of the illegal removal of Ukrainian agricultural products.

"The Grain Verification Scheme will make it possible to scientifically confirm the origin of grain and create additional opportunities to counter illegal trade. Every attempt to legalize stolen Ukrainian grain must receive an appropriate response," emphasized Taras Vysotskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

The memorandum also provides for authorized bodies of the three countries to access the GVS system, exchange scientific data, and coordinate the work of laboratories.

The parties will appoint responsible representatives, hold technical consultations, and coordinate actions in the event that batches of agricultural products of questionable origin are identified.

The agreement continued the negotiations between Ukraine and Latvia, which took place on September 25, 2026, in Riga.

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