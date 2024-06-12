Political scientist tells what would be the best result for Ukraine at the Peace Summit

The maximum result for Ukraine at the Peace Summit at this stage would be if the 90 countries that have declared their presence come and support even three points from the Ukrainian Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, and the exchange of prisoners, including the return of children. This opinion was expressed by international political scientist Maksym Yali to UNN.

I don't think they will consider the Chinese peace plan. There are three key issues that have been and will be brought to the summit, and it is on these issues that all the countries that will come to the summit probably agree. Nuclear, food security, and the exchange of prisoners, including children. These are the issues that will probably be the subject of the final communiqué with a proposal for consideration by Russia, in particular, through China. It will probably be extremely difficult to achieve more - Yali said.

Bloomberg: EU mulls path from Peace Summit to possible talks in Saudi Arabia with Russia in fall

He suggested that closer to the fall, there may be other meetings with Russia's participation, as Bloomberg has already reported.

"The fact that other options for resolving the war, including the Chinese one, will be discussed in the future is probably true, because, as we see, there is absolutely no agreement among the most influential states, including China, which has the greatest influence on Russia regarding Zelenskyy's peace plan. So, probably, closer to the fall, there will be other meetings with the participation of Russia, as Bloomberg has already written about, and probably, this will be discussed behind the scenes as options for compromises on the part of Ukraine in further negotiations," Yali said.

Yali also explained what would be the best result for Ukraine at this stage.

But nevertheless, even if the 90 states that have already declared their presence come and support even these three points, this will be the maximum result at this stage. The fact that other states failed to fully convince Zelenskyy's formula to support it in full probably means that we should not expect any breakthrough results, as evidenced, among other things, by the absence of President Biden at the summit." - Yali said.

NHK: there may not be a clause on the withdrawal of Russian troops in the statement following the Peace Summit in Switzerland

Political scientist Ihor Reiterovych told a UNN journalist that if the final document contains certain details and these details correspond to Ukraine's vision, then we can say that the Peace Summit was definitely successful.

"Moreover, those countries that will not participate in it will be watching it very closely and, as an option, will consider the possibility of their participation during the next summit, because this is clearly not the last one. This is just the beginning of a long journey, and there will be quite a few similar summits," Reiterowicz explained.

Addendum

Switzerland says 90 countries and organizations have registered for the Peace Summit.

In May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat the main issues to be discussed during the Peace Summit in Switzerland include the possibility of an "all-for-all" exchange, the return of abducted children and deported Ukrainians to Ukraine, and nuclear safety.