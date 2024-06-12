Political scientist tells what would be the best result for Ukraine at the Peace Summit

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47193 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141295 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233119 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169815 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162723 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147302 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112871 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203314 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 51729 views
"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 33661 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 45903 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105725 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101284 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233119 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216648 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203314 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229492 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216836 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101284 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105725 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157287 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156118 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159945 views
Political scientist tells what would be the best result for Ukraine at the Peace Summit

Political scientist tells what would be the best result for Ukraine at the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118457 views

The maximum result for Ukraine at the Peace Summit will be if 90 participating countries support at least three points from the Ukrainian Formula for Peace: nuclear security, food security, and the exchange of prisoners, including the return of children.

The maximum result for Ukraine at the Peace Summit at this stage would be if the 90 countries that have declared their presence come and support even three points from the Ukrainian Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, and the exchange of prisoners, including the return of children. This opinion was expressed by international political scientist Maksym Yali to UNN.

I don't think they will consider the Chinese peace plan. There are three key issues that have been and will be brought to the summit, and it is on these issues that all the countries that will come to the summit probably agree. Nuclear, food security, and the exchange of prisoners, including children. These are the issues that will probably be the subject of the final communiqué with a proposal for consideration by Russia, in particular, through China. It will probably be extremely difficult to achieve more

- Yali said.

Bloomberg: EU mulls path from Peace Summit to possible talks in Saudi Arabia with Russia in fall27.05.24, 13:00 • 18551 view

He suggested that closer to the fall, there may be other meetings with Russia's participation, as Bloomberg has already reported.

"The fact that other options for resolving the war, including the Chinese one, will be discussed in the future is probably true, because, as we see, there is absolutely no agreement among the most influential states, including China, which has the greatest influence on Russia regarding Zelenskyy's peace plan. So, probably, closer to the fall, there will be other meetings with the participation of Russia, as Bloomberg has already written about, and probably, this will be discussed behind the scenes as options for compromises on the part of Ukraine in further negotiations," Yali said.

Yali also explained what would be the best result for Ukraine at this stage.

But nevertheless, even if the 90 states that have already declared their presence come and support even these three points, this will be the maximum result at this stage. The fact that other states failed to fully convince Zelenskyy's formula to support it in full probably means that we should not expect any breakthrough results, as evidenced, among other things, by the absence of President Biden at the summit."

- Yali said.

NHK: there may not be a clause on the withdrawal of Russian troops in the statement following the Peace Summit in Switzerland11.06.24, 10:19 • 21137 views

Political scientist Ihor Reiterovych told a UNN journalist that if the final document contains certain details and these details correspond to Ukraine's vision, then we can say that the Peace Summit was definitely successful.

"Moreover, those countries that will not participate in it will be watching it very closely and, as an option, will consider the possibility of their participation during the next summit, because this is clearly not the last one. This is just the beginning of a long journey, and there will be quite a few similar summits," Reiterowicz explained.

Addendum

Switzerland says 90 countries and organizations have registered for the Peace Summit.

In May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat the main issues to be discussed during the Peace Summit in Switzerland include the possibility of an "all-for-all" exchange, the return of abducted children and deported Ukrainians to Ukraine, and nuclear safety.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

