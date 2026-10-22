Ukraine asks partners to transfer missiles for Patriot systems from their own stocks in exchange for future deliveries – Khmara

Ukraine has contracts for the supply of missiles for Patriot systems, but needs them now. Kyiv is proposing that its partners transfer interceptors from existing stocks and, in return, receive missiles from future deliveries intended for Ukraine. Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara reported this following a conversation with his Swedish counterpart, Pål Jonson, UNN writes.

Details

During the talks, Khmara described the consequences of the Russian nighttime attack and emphasized the urgent need to strengthen protection against ballistic missiles.

It is now important to strengthen countermeasures against ballistic threats as quickly as possible. This concerns, in particular, interceptors for Patriot systems. Ukraine is ready to work with its partners on various supply mechanisms. Every delivery of interceptors and every opportunity to protect people, civilian infrastructure, and critical infrastructure is important to us — Khmara emphasized.

What other weapons did Ukraine and Sweden discuss?

In addition to Patriot missiles, the ministers discussed accelerating the supply of ammunition for IRIS-T systems, as well as the transfer to Ukraine of Swedish man-portable air defense missile systems and missiles for them.

Trump administration is holding back supply of missiles for Patriot to Ukraine - WP

Special attention was paid to Gripen fighter jets. According to Khmara, Ukraine and Sweden continue training crews in accordance with the plan.

The minister emphasized that receiving these aircraft together with weapons would strengthen Ukraine’s air force and make it more effective in countering Russian aircraft that launch guided aerial bombs at frontline cities.

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