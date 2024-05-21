Ukraine asks partners to intercept russian missiles, but there is an alternative – Kuleba

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Ukraine asks partners to intercept russian missiles, but there is an alternative – Kuleba

Ukraine asks partners to intercept russian missiles, but there is an alternative – Kuleba

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26136 views

Ukraine asks its partners to consider the possibility of intercepting russian missiles over Ukraine from its territory, but as an alternative, it asks to provide air defense systems and combat aircraft to intercept missiles independently.

Kiev does ask its partners to consider the possibility of intercepting russian missiles. However, there is an alternative solution to this – providing Ukraine with all the necessary means for this: air defense systems, appropriate combat aircraft. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Berbock, the correspondent of UNN reports.

There is not a single legal, security, or moral argument that stands in the way of our partners shooting down russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine from their territory. Those who say that such actions would be an escalation are manipulating

Kuleba said.

He noted that Ukraine has already heard the argument about the need for escalation many times, but over the past two years, the only party that deals with escalation is the russian federation.

Therefore, we really ask our partners to consider the possibilities of using russian missiles, not russian planes with Russian pilots, but pieces of iron that carry death from russia to Ukraine, so that they can be intercepted from the territory of our partner countries. There is an alternative solution to this. Just then provide us, if you do not want to do this, with all the necessary tools for this

Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that the Ukrainian side will place air defense systems on the territory of Ukraine and will intercept russian missiles itself.

These are air defense systems, these are combat aircraft with appropriate technical capabilities. And to take a position in which we will not transfer air defense and will not support the shooting down of russian missiles from our territory over the territory of Ukraine is a position of appeasement of the aggressor

Kuleba declared.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the partners could shoot down russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine , but this is a matter of their desire. According to the president, NATO countries are afraid of an escalation of the conflict.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine needs 120-130 F-16 fighters or other advanced aircraft in order to have parity with russia.

NATO countries support Germany's initiative to provide Ukraine with air defense systems21.05.24, 01:12 • 26385 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
kyivKyiv

