Ukraine asks partners to intercept russian missiles, but there is an alternative – Kuleba

Kiev does ask its partners to consider the possibility of intercepting russian missiles. However, there is an alternative solution to this – providing Ukraine with all the necessary means for this: air defense systems, appropriate combat aircraft. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Berbock, the correspondent of UNN reports.

There is not a single legal, security, or moral argument that stands in the way of our partners shooting down russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine from their territory. Those who say that such actions would be an escalation are manipulating Kuleba said.

He noted that Ukraine has already heard the argument about the need for escalation many times, but over the past two years, the only party that deals with escalation is the russian federation.

Therefore, we really ask our partners to consider the possibilities of using russian missiles, not russian planes with Russian pilots, but pieces of iron that carry death from russia to Ukraine, so that they can be intercepted from the territory of our partner countries. There is an alternative solution to this. Just then provide us, if you do not want to do this, with all the necessary tools for this Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that the Ukrainian side will place air defense systems on the territory of Ukraine and will intercept russian missiles itself.

These are air defense systems, these are combat aircraft with appropriate technical capabilities. And to take a position in which we will not transfer air defense and will not support the shooting down of russian missiles from our territory over the territory of Ukraine is a position of appeasement of the aggressor Kuleba declared.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the partners could shoot down russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine , but this is a matter of their desire. According to the president, NATO countries are afraid of an escalation of the conflict.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine needs 120-130 F-16 fighters or other advanced aircraft in order to have parity with russia.

