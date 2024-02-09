ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Ukraine approves action plan to implement recommendations of the European Commission on the way to the EU

Ukraine approves action plan to implement recommendations of the European Commission on the way to the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27332 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an action plan to implement more than 350 measures from the European Commission's recommendations.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an Action Plan to implement the recommendations of the European Commission presented in the report on Ukraine's progress within the framework of the European Union's Enlargement Package. UNN reports this with reference to the Government Portal.

"This is a comprehensive document of more than a hundred pages designed to structure and unite the efforts of the authorities to implement the recommendations of the European Commission, which we received in November 2023 as part of the EU Enlargement Package, and to prepare for and effectively participate in the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union as soon as possible," said Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

It is reported that the document identifies more than 350 measures to implement the European Commission's policy recommendations, as well as key recommendations for all negotiating chapters in accordance with the cluster approach, deadlines for their implementation, responsible public authorities and an algorithm for monitoring the implementation of the plan's provisions.

"We aim to continue the dynamic pace on the path to EU membership, so we are going one step ahead, because the Action Plan is formed taking into account the fact that the European Commission will assess Ukraine's progress under the EU Enlargement Package for the period from June 2023 to June 2024. We have to be ready in advance," emphasizes Stefanishyna.

The Action Plan has been prepared pursuant to the instruction of the Prime Minister of Ukraine on the Plan for Organizing the Preparation of Draft Acts and Performing Other Tasks Necessary to Ensure the Implementation of the Decree of the President of Ukraine of November 8, 2023 "On Certain Measures to Prepare for the Negotiations on Ukraine's Accession to the European Union".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising