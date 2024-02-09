Ukraine approves action plan to implement recommendations of the European Commission on the way to the EU

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an Action Plan to implement the recommendations of the European Commission presented in the report on Ukraine's progress within the framework of the European Union's Enlargement Package. UNN reports this with reference to the Government Portal.

"This is a comprehensive document of more than a hundred pages designed to structure and unite the efforts of the authorities to implement the recommendations of the European Commission, which we received in November 2023 as part of the EU Enlargement Package, and to prepare for and effectively participate in the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union as soon as possible," said Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister said what stage Ukraine is at in terms of screening legislation by the EU

It is reported that the document identifies more than 350 measures to implement the European Commission's policy recommendations, as well as key recommendations for all negotiating chapters in accordance with the cluster approach, deadlines for their implementation, responsible public authorities and an algorithm for monitoring the implementation of the plan's provisions.

"We aim to continue the dynamic pace on the path to EU membership, so we are going one step ahead, because the Action Plan is formed taking into account the fact that the European Commission will assess Ukraine's progress under the EU Enlargement Package for the period from June 2023 to June 2024. We have to be ready in advance," emphasizes Stefanishyna.

The Action Plan has been prepared pursuant to the instruction of the Prime Minister of Ukraine on the Plan for Organizing the Preparation of Draft Acts and Performing Other Tasks Necessary to Ensure the Implementation of the Decree of the President of Ukraine of November 8, 2023 "On Certain Measures to Prepare for the Negotiations on Ukraine's Accession to the European Union".