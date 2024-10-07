Ukraine and Slovakia start second intergovernmental consultations: what will be discussed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58114 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102406 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165334 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136928 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142598 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138809 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181405 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172117 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104735 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96449 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109042 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111140 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41570 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49090 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165326 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172113 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199500 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188462 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141431 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141516 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146245 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137689 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154598 views
Actual
Ukraine and Slovakia start second intergovernmental consultations: what will be discussed

Ukraine and Slovakia start second intergovernmental consultations: what will be discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15303 views

Ukraine and Slovakia have launched the second intergovernmental consultations. They discuss practical steps to implement the Peace Formula, energy and infrastructure projects, and the signing of bilateral documents.

On Monday, October 7, Ukraine and Slovakia are holding the second intergovernmental consultations. Today, in particular, they will discuss practical steps to implement the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal said that Ukraine and Slovakia have made progress in implementing the Roadmap for Joint Action, which was signed following previous consultations. Currently, some of the steps have been completed, while others are in the final stages.

The countries have also made progress in implementing energy and infrastructure projects.

Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister Fico meet in Zakarpattia region07.10.24, 11:11 • 16352 views

We will discuss practical steps to implement the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine. I emphasized that in order to implement all our projects and protect our European home, we need to ensure victory and a just peace for Ukraine

- said the Ukrainian Prime Minister. 

He also noted that the Slovak government had recently approved the Framework Program for Participation in the Reconstruction of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is convinced that joint projects in energy, transportation, and infrastructure will contribute to the development of border regions.

We also agreed to finalize eight bilateral documents, including one on joint control at border crossing points. We hope to sign them by the end of this year

- Denys Shmyhal summarized. 

Recall

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico says he will block Ukraine's accession to NATO as long as he is in power. He believes that Ukraine's membership in the Alliance could lead to a third world war.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
natoNATO
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising