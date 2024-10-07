Ukraine and Slovakia start second intergovernmental consultations: what will be discussed

On Monday, October 7, Ukraine and Slovakia are holding the second intergovernmental consultations. Today, in particular, they will discuss practical steps to implement the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine and Slovakia have made progress in implementing the Roadmap for Joint Action, which was signed following previous consultations. Currently, some of the steps have been completed, while others are in the final stages.

The countries have also made progress in implementing energy and infrastructure projects.

We will discuss practical steps to implement the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine. I emphasized that in order to implement all our projects and protect our European home, we need to ensure victory and a just peace for Ukraine - said the Ukrainian Prime Minister.

He also noted that the Slovak government had recently approved the Framework Program for Participation in the Reconstruction of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is convinced that joint projects in energy, transportation, and infrastructure will contribute to the development of border regions.

We also agreed to finalize eight bilateral documents, including one on joint control at border crossing points. We hope to sign them by the end of this year - Denys Shmyhal summarized.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico says he will block Ukraine's accession to NATO as long as he is in power. He believes that Ukraine's membership in the Alliance could lead to a third world war.