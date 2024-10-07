Ukraine and Slovakia are preparing joint projects in energy, transport and infrastructure - Shmyhal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57987 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102398 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165317 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136921 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142593 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138806 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181396 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172108 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96415 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109035 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111133 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41523 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49042 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165320 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181397 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172109 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199497 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188458 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141429 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141514 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146243 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137687 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154596 views
Actual
Ukraine and Slovakia are preparing joint projects in energy, transport and infrastructure - Shmyhal

Ukraine and Slovakia are preparing joint projects in energy, transport and infrastructure - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12371 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced significant progress in the implementation of agreements with Slovakia. The Framework Program for Slovakia's Participation in Ukraine's Reconstruction has been approved, and eight bilateral documents are expected to be finalized.

Ukraine and Slovakia have made significant progress in implementing the agreements set out in the Roadmap for Joint Action. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at the plenary session of the joint consultations of the governments, UNN reports .

Details

The Prime Minister noted that some of the agreements reached during previous meetings have been fully implemented, while others are in the final stages.

According to him, Kyiv appreciates Slovak support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations. Denys Shmyhal cited the Slovak government's approval of the Framework Program for Slovakia's Participation in Ukraine's Reconstruction as an example of such support.

According to him, this document will not only contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine, but will also become a powerful catalyst for expanding cooperation

Slovakia's participation in Ukraine's recovery process opens up new markets for Slovak companies, helps create jobs and increase competitiveness. Joint projects in energy, transportation, and infrastructure will strengthen ties between the two countries and contribute to the development of border regions

- the Head of the Ukrainian Government is convinced.

Noting the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap for Joint Action between Ukraine and Slovakia, Denys Shmyhal expressed hope that further cooperation would be no less effective.

Shmyhal met with Fico: they discussed support for the Peace Formula and Ukraine's European integration07.10.24, 13:50 • 12305 views

We agreed on the need to continue a constructive dialogue between the ministries and agencies of our countries in order to promptly finalize the eight bilateral documents on the agenda of our cooperation

- said the Prime Minister.

Recall

On Monday, October 7, Ukraine and Slovakia began their second intergovernmental consultations. The meeting will focus on practical steps to implement the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising