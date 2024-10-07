Ukraine and Slovakia are preparing joint projects in energy, transport and infrastructure - Shmyhal

Ukraine and Slovakia have made significant progress in implementing the agreements set out in the Roadmap for Joint Action. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at the plenary session of the joint consultations of the governments, UNN reports .

Details

The Prime Minister noted that some of the agreements reached during previous meetings have been fully implemented, while others are in the final stages.

According to him, Kyiv appreciates Slovak support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations. Denys Shmyhal cited the Slovak government's approval of the Framework Program for Slovakia's Participation in Ukraine's Reconstruction as an example of such support.

According to him, this document will not only contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine, but will also become a powerful catalyst for expanding cooperation

Slovakia's participation in Ukraine's recovery process opens up new markets for Slovak companies, helps create jobs and increase competitiveness. Joint projects in energy, transportation, and infrastructure will strengthen ties between the two countries and contribute to the development of border regions - the Head of the Ukrainian Government is convinced.

Noting the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap for Joint Action between Ukraine and Slovakia, Denys Shmyhal expressed hope that further cooperation would be no less effective.

We agreed on the need to continue a constructive dialogue between the ministries and agencies of our countries in order to promptly finalize the eight bilateral documents on the agenda of our cooperation - said the Prime Minister.

Recall

On Monday, October 7, Ukraine and Slovakia began their second intergovernmental consultations. The meeting will focus on practical steps to implement the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine.