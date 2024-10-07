Shmyhal met with Fico: they discussed support for the Peace Formula and Ukraine's European integration

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a bilateral meeting with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico, discussing the development of cooperation, energy, humanitarian sphere, defense procurement, support for the Peace Formula and Ukraine's European integration, as reported by the Prime Minister in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"I held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. We talked about the development of cooperation between our countries. About the energy and humanitarian spheres. Defense procurement. About the support of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine and our European integration path," Shmyhal wrote.

Ukraine and Slovakia start second intergovernmental consultations: what will be discussed