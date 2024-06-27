$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Ukraine and EU to sign security pact guaranteeing long - term military assistance-Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29126 views

Ukraine and the European Union will sign a security agreement that guarantees long-term arms supplies, military training and other security assistance to Ukraine.

Ukraine and EU to sign security pact guaranteeing long - term military assistance-Reuters

Ukraine and the European Union will sign a security agreement on Thursday, June 27, during the summit of the bloc's leaders. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The agreement guarantees Kiev to continue supplying weapons, providing training and other security assistance for many years to come. It also contains EU commitments to provide assistance to Ukraine in nine areas of security and defense policy - including arms supplies, military training, cooperation in the defense industry and mine clearance.

In the event of" future aggression", the document says that the EU and Ukraine intend to hold consultations within 24 hours on the needs of Kiev and" quickly determine " the next steps in accordance with their obligations.

Officials say such agreements are not the same as the mutual defense pact between NATO countries, but are commitments to provide Ukraine with weapons and other assistance to strengthen its own security and deter any future invasion.

addition

Zelensky is expected to sign the agreement at the EU leaders ' summit in Brussels. The pact aims to complement similar agreements signed between Ukraine and its allies as it continues to defend against Russian invasion.

Security Agreement between Ukraine and the EU: Media disclosed details of the draft document24.06.24, 21:22 • 71180 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Reuters
NATO
European Union
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
