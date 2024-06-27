Ukraine and EU to sign security pact guaranteeing long - term military assistance-Reuters

Ukraine and the European Union will sign a security agreement on Thursday, June 27, during the summit of the bloc's leaders. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

The agreement guarantees Kiev to continue supplying weapons, providing training and other security assistance for many years to come. It also contains EU commitments to provide assistance to Ukraine in nine areas of security and defense policy - including arms supplies, military training, cooperation in the defense industry and mine clearance.

In the event of" future aggression", the document says that the EU and Ukraine intend to hold consultations within 24 hours on the needs of Kiev and" quickly determine " the next steps in accordance with their obligations.

Officials say such agreements are not the same as the mutual defense pact between NATO countries, but are commitments to provide Ukraine with weapons and other assistance to strengthen its own security and deter any future invasion.

Zelensky is expected to sign the agreement at the EU leaders ' summit in Brussels. The pact aims to complement similar agreements signed between Ukraine and its allies as it continues to defend against Russian invasion.

