Ukraine again takes emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions still in place in two regions - Energy Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Yesterday, the electricity needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance during peak hours, while some regions experienced power outages due to technical problems, but all consumers were connected within a few hours.
The day before, consumers' electricity needs were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance during peak hours. In Kyiv, more than 13 thousand subscribers lost power due to technical problems, and restrictions are still in place in two regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
Over the past day, electricity consumption increased by 2.5% compared to the previous day.
"Consumers' needs were covered by own generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance from Romania, Poland, and Slovakia in the evening peak hours, totaling about 0.25% of daily electricity consumption," the statement said.
Due to network restrictions on the transmission system operator's lines, yesterday, as indicated, blackout schedules were applied in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. "Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today. In other regions, consumers were not restricted yesterday," the ministry said.
In the southern regions, to prevent overloading of equipment at one of the high-voltage substations, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from renewable energy sources from 11:15 to 16:00, the agency said.
De-energization
In Kyiv, 49 residential buildings and 99 institutions in Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts - 13.4 thousand customers in total - were cut off from power due to a power outage at a substation. Within two hours, all customers were reconnected.
In Odesa region, equipment at one of the regional power company's substations was disconnected, and household consumers lost power. In the morning, everyone was powered up.
An overhead line was disconnected in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, which resulted in a power outage for industrial consumers. Within an hour, everyone was reconnected.
Situation at ZNPP
The water level in the cooling pond is 15.40 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, the Ministry of Energy said.
Import and export
For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 2800 MWh.