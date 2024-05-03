Ukraine again takes emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions still in place in two regions - Energy Ministry

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ukraine again takes emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions still in place in two regions - Energy Ministry

Ukraine again takes emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions still in place in two regions - Energy Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 46462 views

Yesterday, the electricity needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance during peak hours, while some regions experienced power outages due to technical problems, but all consumers were connected within a few hours.

The day before, consumers' electricity needs were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance during peak hours. In Kyiv, more than 13 thousand subscribers lost power due to technical problems, and restrictions are still in place in two regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, electricity consumption increased by 2.5% compared to the previous day.

"Consumers' needs were covered by own generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance from Romania, Poland, and Slovakia in the evening peak hours, totaling about 0.25% of daily electricity consumption," the statement said.

Due to network restrictions on the transmission system operator's lines, yesterday, as indicated, blackout schedules were applied in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. "Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today. In other regions, consumers were not restricted yesterday," the ministry said.

In the southern regions, to prevent overloading of equipment at one of the high-voltage substations, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from renewable energy sources from 11:15 to 16:00, the agency said.

De-energization

In Kyiv, 49 residential buildings and 99 institutions in Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts - 13.4 thousand customers in total - were cut off from power due to a power outage at a substation. Within two hours, all customers were reconnected.

In Odesa region, equipment at one of the regional power company's substations was disconnected, and household consumers lost power. In the morning, everyone was powered up.

An overhead line was disconnected in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, which resulted in a power outage for industrial consumers. Within an hour, everyone was reconnected.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.40 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 2800 MWh.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

