UK government accused of concealing "golden visas" for russian oligarchs

The British Home Office is accused of concealing "golden visas" for super-rich russians. This was reported by the Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

The UK government has been criticized for refusing to publish a review of the Tier 1 visa scheme, known as the "golden visa," which previously gave wealthy investors the opportunity to obtain residence in the country.

According to reports, this "golden visa" may allow at least 10 russian oligarchs under sanctions to obtain residence permits in the UK.

