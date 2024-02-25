$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

UK government accused of concealing "golden visas" for russian oligarchs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108822 views

The UK Home Office is accused of concealing the details of a visa scheme that allowed sanctioned russian oligarchs to obtain residence permits in the UK through investment visas.

UK government accused of concealing "golden visas" for russian oligarchs

The British Home Office is accused of concealing "golden visas" for super-rich russians. This was reported by the Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

The UK government has been criticized for refusing to publish a review of the Tier 1 visa scheme, known as the "golden visa," which previously gave wealthy investors the opportunity to obtain residence in the country.

According to reports, this "golden visa" may allow at least 10 russian oligarchs under sanctions to obtain residence permits in the UK.

UK extends visas for Ukrainians for another 18 months - until September 202618.02.24, 21:22 • 108360 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
United Kingdom
