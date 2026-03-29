UAF and Swedish Football Association sign memorandum of cooperation

The Ukrainian Association of Football and the Swedish Football Association have signed a memorandum of cooperation, which lays the foundation for a strategic partnership between the organizations. This was reported by the UAF press service, writes UNN.

The document provides for the development of knowledge, experience, and resource exchange across a wide range of areas – from the development of grassroots, women's, and adaptive football to coach education, refereeing, digital innovations, infrastructure, and sports science. - the statement reads.

It is also noted that the memorandum opens up opportunities for joint tournaments, training programs, charitable projects, and friendly matches between national teams.

"We will make a decision in favor of the future of the national team" - Shevchenko on the results of the World Cup qualifiers