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UAF and Swedish Football Association sign memorandum of cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

The organizations signed a memorandum on the exchange of experience in the development of grassroots football and education. The agreement provides for joint tournaments and friendly matches between teams.

UAF and Swedish Football Association sign memorandum of cooperation

The Ukrainian Association of Football and the Swedish Football Association have signed a memorandum of cooperation, which lays the foundation for a strategic partnership between the organizations. This was reported by the UAF press service, writes UNN.

The document provides for the development of knowledge, experience, and resource exchange across a wide range of areas – from the development of grassroots, women's, and adaptive football to coach education, refereeing, digital innovations, infrastructure, and sports science.

- the statement reads.

It is also noted that the memorandum opens up opportunities for joint tournaments, training programs, charitable projects, and friendly matches between national teams.

"We will make a decision in favor of the future of the national team" - Shevchenko on the results of the World Cup qualifiers27.03.26, 13:52 • 3550 views

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