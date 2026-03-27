"We will make a decision in favor of the future of the national team" - Shevchenko on the results of the World Cup qualifiers

Andriy Shevchenko, President of the Ukrainian Association of Football, commented on the Ukrainian national team's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. This was reported by the UAF, according to UNN.

Details

According to Shevchenko, the federation is dissatisfied with the results of the qualifying cycle, as the team failed to achieve its set goal.

First of all, I want to thank the fans for their support of the Ukrainian national team. We are dissatisfied with the result, as the task for the cycle has not been fulfilled. - he noted.

At the same time, the UAF president emphasized that the national team still has one more match ahead, in which the team must demonstrate character.

Now the national team needs to play the second match with dignity, show character and strength of spirit - added Shevchenko.

After the upcoming game, according to him, the federation plans to conduct a detailed analysis of the team's performances.

After this friendly match, we will conduct a full analysis of the qualifying cycle, talk to the head coach, and make decisions for the future of the national team. - he concluded.

After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.