UAE covered with showers and thunderstorms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32350 views

Heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail hit the UAE from March 8 to 10, flooding streets in major cities, causing flight delays and forcing authorities to issue weather warnings.

UAE covered with showers and thunderstorms

Heavy rains and thunderstorms hit the United Arab Emirates, flooding the streets in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other cities, Al Arabiya reports, UNN reports.

Details

Weather forecasters warned that rains, thunderstorms and hail were expected in the UAE from March 8 to 10. The police recommended that locals avoid beaches, valleys and areas that may be subject to flooding.

On March 9, at least 13 flights bound for Dubai were diverted to nearby airports due to bad weather. Motorists were advised to choose their routes carefully. Intercity bus service between Dubai and Sharjah was also suspended. An orange alert was issued throughout the UAE.

At least 11 people killed in Rio de Janeiro due to heavy rains15.01.24, 02:55 • 27810 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
