At least 11 people killed in Rio de Janeiro due to heavy rains

At least 11 people were killed in Rio de Janeiro due to heavy rains. The main highways in the Brazilian city were flooded, and ground transportation and the subway were suspended. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The deaths were caused by landslides and electric shocks from the city's power lines. The search for the victims continues.

The city hall declared the fourth of five possible levels of danger for the population. Mayor Eduardo Paes declared a state of emergency in the city, appealed to Rio residents and urged them not to leave their homes unless necessary until the situation in the city was normalized.

The Civil Defense Service, which includes rescuers in Brazil, reports 30 flooded highways and power outages. For example, one of the hospitals in the northern district of the city lost power. Rescuers also warn of a very high risk of landslides in areas with difficult terrain.

Public transportation is disrupted. Bus routes and one of the metro lines have been suspended.

In the most affected areas of Rio, 259 mm of precipitation fell overnight. This is an absolute record for the entire history of observations.

