What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

At least 11 people killed in Rio de Janeiro due to heavy rains

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27805 views

The deaths were caused by landslides and electric shocks from the city's broken power lines.

At least 11 people were killed in Rio de Janeiro due to heavy rains. The main highways in the Brazilian city were flooded, and ground transportation and the subway were suspended. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The deaths were caused by landslides and electric shocks from the city's power lines. The search for the victims continues.

The city hall declared the fourth of five possible levels of danger for the population. Mayor Eduardo Paes declared a state of emergency in the city, appealed to Rio residents and urged them not to leave their homes unless necessary until the situation in the city was normalized.

The Civil Defense Service, which includes rescuers in Brazil, reports 30 flooded highways and power outages. For example, one of the hospitals in the northern district of the city lost power. Rescuers also warn of a very high risk of landslides in areas with difficult terrain.

Public transportation is disrupted. Bus routes and one of the metro lines have been suspended.

In the most affected areas of Rio, 259 mm of precipitation fell overnight. This is an absolute record for the entire history of observations.

Heavy rains hit Belgium, one person killed03.01.24, 12:39 • 25518 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

